MU results: Over 90% students pass across courses, a 30% jump

This year, the pass percentages for all major courses have been over 90 per cent.

Multiple-choice questionnaire format for online final-year exams for state universities has led to a nearly 30 per cent jump in pass percentages across courses at Mumbai University (MU). This year, the pass percentages for all major courses have been over 90 per cent.

This year, for semester six final-year exams, TYBA has recorded a pass percentage of 94.70 per cent, TYBSc recorded 97.85 per cent, BMS recorded 97.58 per cent and BCom recorded 95.79 per cent among others. Last year, the total pass percentage in BCom third year exam was 60.31 per cent. This year, unlike the usual three-hour theory papers, the students appeared for two-hour paper worth 50 marks, requiring to answer 25 multiple-choice questions.

MU spokesperson Vinod Malale said, “Until last year, the pass percentages ranged from 60-70 per cent for most courses. There has been a significant spike in the performance of students this year. The university has announced results for major courses already, and the rest of the results will be declared in the next couple of days.”

Until now, MU has declared results for BA, BCom, BSc, BMS among others, totalling 87 courses till Monday, out of the nearly 200. The number of students appearing for exams from among those who registered also improved in comparison to past years, said sources. For TYBA, from among 13,637 registered students, 100 were absent and for BCom, 64,747 registered while 565 remained absent. In all, 76 students remained absent for TYBSc whereas 44 students remained absent for TYBMS exams. Even as MU experienced multiple hiccups while conducting online exams, the university re-conducted exams for papers that experienced glitches to ensure maximum attendance.

