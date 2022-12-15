MU puts together football team at the last moment

Amid ongoing football fever over the World Cup, Mumbai University’s apathy toward its football players has come under the spotlight. With only a couple of days left for the west zone tournament, to be held in Jabalpur on December 18, the university finally selected a team to represent it on Tuesday.

Teams that qualify in the west zone tournament are eventually selected for the All India Inter University Football tournament. But with the team selected only days before the tournament is set to start, there will be no time to train it. Usually, the MU team is selected through an intercollegiate tournament but this year, no such tournament was held. After selection, adequate time is allotted for coaching before the team heads to compete for the qualifying rounds of the All India Inter University Football tournament, which includes the west zone tournament. The university finally held a football selection trial on Bhavan’s College ground on Tuesday as a last-minute arrangement to ensure it has a team to send for the qualifying round of west zone, which includes Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan. Students who have played at state or other levels were called for the selection trial.

The MU has different zones under its jurisdiction, including eastern and western suburbs, the island city and Konkan. Colleges with football teams play to compete within their zone and four teams are selected from each zone to play the varsity football tournament. A final team is then selected from the tournament.

This intercollegiate tournament is usually held during monsoons, leaving the university team adequate time to train. “But this year, even as students were most excited to start sports activity after two years of pandemic break, the entire process was delayed,” said a sports coordinator from a suburban college.

Mumbai University, meanwhile, is blaming the delay in selecting a team on the pre-ponement of the west zone qualifying tournament. Director of Sports and Physical Education at Mumbai University Dr Mohan Amrule, said, “We had a schedule ready to hold the intercollegiate football tournament in December, which would have been followed by an eight-day training camp for the team as the west zone qualifying round was to begin on January 2. But just three days ago, it was announced that the west zone qualifying round will begin from December 18.”

However, senior Senate member of Mumbai University and Yuva Sena leader Pradeep Sawant said, “…The university waited till the last minute to begin the selection process, which should have been started at the beginning of the college year.”

The Yuva Sena has submitted a letter to the university administration, terming it an “injustice” towards students who aspire to play football for the varsity’s team.