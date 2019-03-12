Mumbai Uiversity postpones exams clashing with polling phases in April

The University of Mumbai has decided to postpone some exams that would coincide with the voting phases of the Lok Sabha election.

The first phase of the polls is scheduled on April 23 in Raigad, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Nashik, Pune and Silvassa, and the second on April 29 in Mumbai, Thane, Palghar and Raigad (Maval).

During the first phase, exams that were to be held from April 22 to 24 will be postponed. In the second phase, exams that were to be held on April 29 and 30, will be postponed, the university said. The revised schedule for the postponed papers will be announced shortly.

Many colleges under the university are election centres. The university has decided not to hold the examination on April 24 and April 30, as teachers who will be deputed on poll duty might get late on the day after the polls are held, a statement issued by the university said.