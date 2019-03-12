Toggle Menu
Mumbai Uiversity postpones exams clashing with polling phases in Aprilhttps://indianexpress.com/article/cities/mumbai/mu-postpones-exams-clashing-with-polling-phases-in-april-5621613/

Mumbai Uiversity postpones exams clashing with polling phases in April

The first phase of the polls is scheduled on April 23 in Raigad, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Nashik, Pune and Silvassa, and the second on April 29 in Mumbai, Thane, Palghar and Raigad (Maval).

Mumbai university, mu exams, mu postpones exams, exams postponed for elections, lok sabha elections, election centres, indian express
Many colleges under the University of Mumbai are election centres. (File)

The University of Mumbai has decided to postpone some exams that would coincide with the voting phases of the Lok Sabha election.

The first phase of the polls is scheduled on April 23 in Raigad, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Nashik, Pune and Silvassa, and the second on April 29 in Mumbai, Thane, Palghar and Raigad (Maval).

During the first phase, exams that were to be held from April 22 to 24 will be postponed. In the second phase, exams that were to be held on April 29 and 30, will be postponed, the university said. The revised schedule for the postponed papers will be announced shortly.

Many colleges under the university are election centres. The university has decided not to hold the examination on April 24 and April 30, as teachers who will be deputed on poll duty might get late on the day after the polls are held, a statement issued by the university said.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Mumbai: FB account ‘hacked’, man claims culprit posted anti-national messages, pictures
2 Gagai dam project: BMC to appoint Pune’s CWPRS to conduct quake-related studies
3 Inside Gurgaon jail, a music competition