MU may hold offline exams; affiliated colleges worry about students’ commute

Trupti Tetgure, a final year B Com student at the Tikam Bhai Mehta College in Mangaon, Raigad, is worried what she will do if her final exam goes offline. She lives is Salve village which is 20kms away from her college. With State Transport (ST) buses not available yet, she hasn’t been able to attend college lectures even as offline classes have started. Tetgure is not alone; there are many such students studying in colleges affiliated to Mumbai University and located in regions such as Konkan, Palghar where transport depends mostly on ST

Buses.

With Mumbai University planning to hold offline exams, students of such affiliated colleges are a worried lot. Mumbai University has affiliated colleges in surrounding rural and tribal belts too. These colleges have students commuting via ST buses. So much so, that most of these colleges even scheduled their classes according to ST timings for students’ convenience.

It is no wonder that these colleges are seeing a major dip in attendance. “For physical classes, we have only 25 per cent attendance. Without ST bus, travelling by shared-rickshaw daily is not an affordable option for them. We don’t understand how our students will appear for offline exams offline,” said Dr. S V Joshi, Principal, Gokhale College in Shrivardhan which has continued online learning to keep the students from dropping out. “If exam goes offline, I will have no option but to request a relative nearby to allow me to stay for a few days. This would be the final exam and I cannot miss it,” said Trupti.

But second year B Com student Nisarga Gaikwad from the same college might have to miss the exam if it goes offline. This Degaon resident anyway has to walk for 20 minutes to get to the main road in Morba to catch transport for college. “Rickshaw charges Rs 60 everytime. Compared to ST travel-pass which costs Rs 50 for the entire month, taking a rickshaw daily is definitely not an option.”

Harshal Joshi, a professor from her college, shared how physical attendance is low. “Professors may have their own private vehicles. But for students, ST buses were the best commute option. These buses would rest in small villages at night and when they left early morning for the city, students would travel on them. Rickshaws are not affordable for those living not very close to the college,” he said.

Wada College of Commerce in Palghar district grapples with the same issues. College principal, Dr Surendra Khandekar, said, “We have students coming from nearby tribal belts in Wada, Jawhar, Mokhada and Khoda. We had our college timings set as per the ST bus timings because that was the most convenient for those students.”

Even as Mumbai University has announced its plan to move to offline mode for final examinations, the administration is keen on taking stock of the situation in such regions. On Thursday, when MU announced its plan, it said through its statement that the administration would review the ST situation before taking a final decision on March 1 for the final exam for most three-year degree courses.