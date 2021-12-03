MU library case: Activist seeks intervention to oppose Chhagan Bhujabal’s discharge plea

ACTIVIST ANJALI Damania on Friday moved an intervention application in a special court seeking to be heard while opposing the discharge application filed by NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal in connection with alleged misconduct involving the construction of a central library at Kalina Mumbai in 2016, when he was the PWD minister.

The Maharashtra Anti Corruption Bureau had booked Bhujbal and others for allegedly causing a loss of over Rs 75 crore to the state and benefitting a private firm by giving nod to a “false” proposal and feasibility report for the construction of the library. The police have said that Bhujbal ignored the objections raised, allegedly received kickbacks for favouring a particular developer for construction of the library and also leased out prime government land at a throwaway price.

According to the police, in 1986, the Mumbai University had given a part of its campus land in Kalina to the state government, on condition that a central library would come up there.

Damania, seeking to be heard before the court passes an order in Bhujbal’s plea, said that she, along with others, has been following the case. She added that she has filed a PIL in the Bombay High Court and also helped the investigating agency in the matter as she has knowledge about the intricacies of the case. Damania claimed that she has no personal enmity or vendetta against the accused but is following the case in public interest, as public money has been looted.