MU issues revised result of M.Com. semester I after students protest over discrepancies

Regarding the erroneous M.Com. result, varsity official said that following the students protest, a revised result was declared and accordingly marksheets will be issued.

The Mumbai University on Tuesday issued revised result of Masters of Commerce (M.Com.) semester I after students protested outside the Centre for Distance and Online Learning (CDOE), allegeing errors in the resultsd declared earlier.

According to students, there were multiple discrepancies in the results declared. Apart from complaints of incorrectly calculated marks, students also claimed that many were marked absent for certain papers, despite being present. “We also had proof to show that we appeared for the paper as hall-ticket had signature of the invigilators,” said one of the protesting students.

In the backdrop of the recent question paper leak, which had already put the university under scrutiny, the latest row has further intensified concerns over the examination processes.