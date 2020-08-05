MU extends admission deadline, students can submit forms by 3 pm today

In-charge registrar Vinod Patil said the date was extended to ensure that students who could not fill up forms due to issues arising out of incessant rain get a chance. In-charge registrar Vinod Patil said the date was extended to ensure that students who could not fill up forms due to issues arising out of incessant rain get a chance.

University of Mumbai on Tuesday revised its admission circular and extended the last date to submit application forms for undergraduate courses by a day. Students can now submit forms along with a copy of pre-admission forms by 3 pm on Wednesday.

The first merit list will be displayed on August 6, second merit list on August 11, and third merit list on August 17.

In-charge registrar Vinod Patil said the date was extended to ensure that students who could not fill up forms due to issues arising out of incessant rain get a chance. “The students were supposed to submit forms by 3 pm on Tuesday. Many of them, however, contacted us citing issues due to rain. We decided to accommodate students by revising the date,” Patil said.

The varsity also announced a new centre for research on economy on the 100th foundation day of Mumbai School of Economics and Public Policy (formerly economics department) on August 1. The varsity received a fund of Rs 5 crore to establish the centre by Dr S A Dave, alumni and former chairman of United Trust of India.

