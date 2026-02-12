MU declares 304 exams dormant: No students or courses stopped

Board of Examinations and Evaluation at Mumbai University has clarified that examinations of courses that are stopped for ten years will not be conducted under any circumstances. (File photo)

Mumbai University has declared a total 304 examinations as dormant – it will no longer conduct examinations for these papers under various streams. This includes 125 papers which have had no student registered for the past two-three years and 179 papers which are based on old syllabus or old patterns, which the university has stopped offering for ten years.

As per the circular issued by the Mumbai University dated February 10, if any affiliated college submits a proposal for student registration for papers which are declared dormant due to no registration, the university will conduct examinations for those specific courses. But the Board of Examinations and Evaluation at Mumbai University has clarified that examinations of courses that are stopped for ten years will not be conducted under any circumstances.