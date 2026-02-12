MU declares 304 exams dormant: No students or courses stopped

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Mumbai University has declared a total 304 examinations as dormant – it will no longer conduct examinations for these papers under various streams. This includes 125 papers which have had no student registered for the past two-three years and 179 papers which are based on old syllabus or old patterns, which the university has stopped offering for ten years.
As per the circular issued by the Mumbai University dated February 10, if any affiliated college submits a proposal for student registration for papers which are declared dormant due to no registration, the university will conduct examinations for those specific courses. But the Board of Examinations and Evaluation at Mumbai University has clarified that examinations of courses that are stopped for ten years will not be conducted under any circumstances.
An official from the MU explained, “Restructuring of courses and changes in the paper-patterns is a very common phenomenon. Due to failures in exams, there are students appearing to clear the back-log, sometimes continuing for multiple years. Although the syllabus or the paper-pattern may have changed by then, these repeaters apply to appear for the exam in that same pattern. The decision to declare exam dormant is pertaining to such papers – divided in two different categories – those which have not seen student enrollment for the past two-three years and those which are declared closed for ten years now.”
In the past only once – in 2007 – examinations were declared dormant. At that time examinations which had no student registration were declared dormant. But for papers in old-patterns students continued to have opportunities to appear for the exam.
As per information shared by the university, among the 125 examinations with no student registration, the discontinuation of papers include 23 from faculty of Commerce and Management, 15 from faculty of Humanities, 42 from Interdisciplinary Studies and 45 from the Faculty of Science and Technology. Whereas among the 179 examinations which are declared dormant because those courses are closed for ten years – include 10 examinations from faculty of Science and Technology, 86 from the faculty of Humanities, 42 from Interdisciplinary Studies and 45 from faculty of Science and Technology.
Meanwhile, in an important measure to address the teacher shortage in colleges, Maharashtra’s Higher and Technical Education department has announced approval for faculty recruitment on a total of 5012 posts in private aided colleges across the state.
