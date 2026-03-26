MU approves guidelines for the fourth year of four-year undergraduate programmes under NEP

In another significant development, the academic council also approved direct second-year entry into MSc Nano Science and Nanotechnology for engineering graduates. As per varsity this move is aimed at promoting interdisciplinary education.

In a major and long-awaited decision, the Mumbai University’s Academic Council on Wednesday approved guidelines for the fourth year of four-year undergraduate programmes, introduced under the National Education Policy, 2020. Ahead of upcoming academic year 2026-27, this move comes as a great relief to students and colleges who had been waiting for clarity on the implementation of the four-year degree structure.

As per the information shared by the varsity, under the new structure, the four-year undergraduate programme will be spread across eight semesters. After completing three years, students can opt either for a standard Honours degree or an Honours with Research track.