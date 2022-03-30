MU approves 140 divisions in 75 affiliated colleges

Mumbai University’s (MU) Management Council on Tuesday approved 140 new divisions in around 75 affiliated colleges. In a meeting held on Tuesday, MU decided to recommend these additional divisions to the state government, which will have a final say in the decision.

Sources in MU said that around 150 colleges had submitted proposals seeking additional seats. “Of those, proposals of 140 were presented in the management council today,” said an official from MU administration. The official added that the administration had first scrutinised the proposals and those shortlisted were presented before the management council.

Most of the proposals were for the commerce stream, especially in the allied professional courses. “Self-financed courses from the commerce stream, such as Bachelor of Management Studies, Banking and Insurance, are popular…,” said the official.

At the meeting, the management council also gave recognition to University of Mumbai Alumni Association (UMAA). A member of the management council said, “We have demanded that MU should have five officials in the administration of this body. This should also include finance officer of MU to ensure that there is no misappropriation of funds. The idea is to have MU control over the body so that students are benefitted from the alumni.”

Another member added, “The alumni association is expected to do more than just generate funds. Activities such as industry linkages and skill training, among others can be provided in association with the alumni. This is why it is important to have university officials on the executive body of UMAA.”