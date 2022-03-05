MU announces exam dates for summer sessions

The Mumbai University has announced the examination dates for the summer sessions. In a major relief for students of traditional and self-financed courses, their semester VI exam will be held online and question banks will be provided. Whereas exams of professional courses such as engineering, management, law among all will be held in offline format.

The exams are set to begin from April 19 and for traditional and self-financed courses, exams will be held online, while practical assessment will be done in offline mode.

A statement issued by the varsity on Friday, said, “Many students apply for institutions abroad after this and so their result has to be declared in time. Considering that and other aspects such as strike of State Transport (ST) buses, Covid conditions in different regions of MU’s jurisdiction, limited hostel facilities among all; it is decided to hold the semester VI exams of traditional and self-financed courses in online mode.”