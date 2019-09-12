MTHL set to be completed ahead of deadline

THE MUMBAI Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) on Wednesday said that the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL) corridor, set to connect Navi Mumbai and Mumbai, will be completed six months ahead of its December 2022 deadline.

MMRDA officials said that around 20 per cent of the project — work had begun in March 2018 — has been completed. On Wednesday, casting work on the project’s third phase begun at Ulwe. MMRDA is the nodal agency for the 22-km-long corridor, estimated to cost Rs 17,000 crore.

MMRDA Additional Commissioner Sanjay Khandare said: “MTHL is a very significant project as far as connectivity between Mumbai and Navi Mumbai is concerned. This is why the beginning of the casting of the first segment in phase 3 assumes importance.”

While phase 1 of the project involves the construction of a 10.38-km bridge, a stretch of 7.807-km of bridge is being constructed under phase 2. Phase 3 will see the construction of a bridge stretch of 3.613 km.