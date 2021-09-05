MTHL project: MMRDA invites bids for construction of ‘Package 4’

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) on Friday invited bids for the construction of ‘Package 4’ of Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL) project on a design and build basis.

The 21.8-km six-lane sea link road, MTHL will connect Sewri in Mumbai and Chirle in Navi Mumbai. Work on the project is expected to be completed in October 2023. Officials said that so far, 35 per cent to 40 per cent of civil works have been completed.

The MMRDA had obtained an Official Development Assistance loan from Japan International Cooperation to fund MTHL.

It has already awarded contracts for the three civil packages of the project covering a distance of 21.8 km.

While Package 1 consists pertains to construction of 10.38-km long bridge across the Mumbai Bay, including Sewri interchange, Package 2 comprises construction of 7.807-km long bridge across the Mumbai Bay, including Shivaji Nagar interchange.

Package 3 consists of construction of 3.613-km long viaduct, including interchanges at state highway 54 and national highway 4B near Chirle in Navi Mumbai.

“The MMRDA is now inviting sealed bids from eligible bidders for the construction of Package 4. The tender is basically for design, supply, installation, testing and commissioning of intelligent transport system, toll management, electrical works, highway and bridge streetlighting, construction of toll plazas and administrative buildings, including the command control centre,” said an official.