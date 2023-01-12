scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Jan 11, 2023

MTHL may have open road toll system

The ORT is a system by which toll is collected without the use of traditional toll booths. The ORT, instead, acts as a toll plaza that can identify a vehicle in motion and collect the tax electronically.

Mumbai Trans Harbour Sealink, MTHL, Open Road Tolling, MMRDA, Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority MMRDA, Mumbai news, Maharashtra, Indian Express, current affairsMumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) Commissioner S V R Srinivas said on Wednesday that they studying the technology. "The Open Road Toll technology will not have boom barrier system, preventing queue on the sea bridge. It will provide seamless commuting experience without any halt," he told mediapersons.
Listen to this article
MTHL may have open road toll system
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

The Mumbai Trans Harbour Sealink (MTHL), connecting south Mumbai to Navi Mumbai, will most likely follow the Open Road Tolling (ORT) technology, currently in use in international cities like Singapore.

Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) Commissioner S V R Srinivas said on Wednesday that they studying the technology. “The Open Road Toll technology will not have boom barrier system, preventing queue on the sea bridge. It will provide seamless commuting experience without any halt,” he told mediapersons.

The ORT is a system by which toll is collected without the use of traditional toll booths. The ORT, instead, acts as a toll plaza that can identify a vehicle in motion and collect the tax electronically.

The benefits of ORT includes improved commuter experience, gas mileage as well as safety and cost savings, less congestion and reduced vehicle exhaust emissions. The MTHL is proposed to allow commuters to travel signal free from south Mumbai to Navi Mumbai and vice versa in 20 minutes. “To achieve this, the ORT technology will be helpful, as no vehicles  will be required to halt to pay the toll, saving travel time,” said an official.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- January 11, 2023: Know About Le Corbusier, Section 6A of citize...
UPSC Key- January 11, 2023: Know About Le Corbusier, Section 6A of citize...
How the discovery of classified files in Joe Biden’s office compare...
How the discovery of classified files in Joe Biden’s office compare...
PM Narendra Modi said ‘humse badi galti ho gayi, aapko bhej diya&#8...
PM Narendra Modi said ‘humse badi galti ho gayi, aapko bhej diya&#8...
Migrant fruit-seller near RBI headquarters in Mumbai now part of e-Rupee ...
Migrant fruit-seller near RBI headquarters in Mumbai now part of e-Rupee ...

Meanwhile, a 180-m Orthotropic Steel Deck (OSD) girder was launched on Wednesday under Package 2 of the MTHL project from Sewri. While Chief Minister Eknath Shinde was supposed to launch the girder – weighing 2,300 metric tonnes – he reached the site late.

More from Mumbai

On the MTHL, 70 OSD are to be launched. So far, 36 have been launched. The OSD is a steel deck superstructure, which will carry the vehicular load more efficiently and improve the load-carrying capacity of the bridge, said MMRDA. A barge has been specifically designed and manufactured to transportation these OSDs.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 12-01-2023 at 01:11 IST
Next Story

No cold wave in city but dip in temperature during weekend likely

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 11: Latest News
Advertisement
close