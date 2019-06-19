MTHL corridor: MMRDA asks fisherfolk to enrol for compensation by July 15

FISHERFOLK affected by the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL) corridor would be eligible to seek compensation from the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA).

Advertising

The authority has given a final call to affected fisherfolk to enrol their names for compensation by July 15.

A public notification issued by the MMRDA on Tuesday stated that it was found in studies that some fishing activities within 750 metres on both sides of the project alignment might get affected.

“Fisherfolk eligible for the compensation can enrol their names in the list until July 15,” the notification stated.

Advertising

A senior official from the MMRDA said that since the project started in March 2018 and a year has passed, it was unlikely that the affected fisherfolk were left unidentified.

One last opportunity has been given to rule out any future hurdles since only 11 per cent work of the project has been completed, the official added. Fisherfolk from Sewri, who had complained that since they were not a registered association, they had not received their share of the compensation.

There are nearly 80 affected fishermen from Sewri.

In 2016, the MMRDA had conducted a survey and submitted a list to the state fisheries department for distribution of compensation.

Every affected individual and their family has been promised Rs 6.5 lakh.

The Bombay High Court has heard multiple please over the matter so far.