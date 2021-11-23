MSRTC workers strike: Transport minister Parab discusses issue with Pawar

State Transport Minister Anil Parab and NCP chief Sharad Pawar met on Monday to discuss the MSRTC workers’ strike.

After the meeting, Parab said, “We should find a middle way or solution through which we can give relief to everyone, be it workers or passengers.”

He said, “We discussed several issues including how the corporation’s revenue can be improved, issues of staffers like salary increment, how transport services function in other states and what their salaries are. All these issues were discussed with Pawar Saheb and other officials. We thought of alternatives through which these issues can be resolved.”

Parab clarified that the issue of merger is before the High Court and a committee has been appointed in this regard, and according to the report of the committee the decision of the court will be accepted, but the government will also present its side to the committee.

Meanwhile, some staffers protesting at Azad Maidan interacted with the media and urged the government to hold talks with them directly instead of with unions or politicians.

“If they wish, they can even come to Azad Maidan and talk to us, or give us an appointment, and a representative of every depot will come for the talks,” the staffers said.

On Monday, 6,943 employees reported to work. Till 8 pm, MSRTC ran 197 buses and transport 4,848 passengers.