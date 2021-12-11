Maharashtra: Resume work, suspension will be revoked immediately, Anil Parab tells workers

WITH THE strike of Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) employees entering its 45th day on Friday, Transport Minister Anil Parab appealed to the staffers to resume work from Monday while assuring that the suspension of staffers will be revoked immediately once they join duty.

The MSRTC workers have been on strike since October 27, demanding the merger of the corporation with the state government so that they can get benefits enjoyed by government employees. So far, the MSRTC has suspended 10,180 workers and terminated the services of 2,029 staffers for participating in the strike.

“The staffers who are on strike demanding merger should immediately return to service. No action will be taken against the such employees and the suspensions will be cancelled if the employees, who have been suspended during the strike. show up for duty by Monday,” Parab told mediapersons after holding a review meeting with corporation officials.

“The corporation has taken an important decision to withdraw the action of suspension to encourage the staffers to resume work. The staffers should take advantage of this opportunity… so that those concerned do not have to face legal action in the future,” he added.

Till Thursday, of the 92,266 staffers on strike, approximately 20,000 have reported to duty.