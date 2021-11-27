MSRTC workers strike: Many staffers join duty, 315 buses run from 37 depots

Friday saw the greatest number of Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) staffers reporting to work in the nearly one month since the strike began.

The attendance of 11,569 employees came two days after the state government announced a 41 per cent of pay hike in basic salaries of staffers in an attempt of ending the strike that has crippled the state transporter’s services for almost one month.

Some 315 buses ran on Friday from 37 of the 250 bus depots in the state. However, more than 80,700 staffers are still on strike.

Meanwhile, after the salary hike announcement has triggered a dispute between new and old employees due to the differences in benefits. While the newly-joined employees got a hike of Rs 5,000, long-time employees have got Rs 2,500 pay hike.