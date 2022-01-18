MSRTC workers’ strike illegal: Court

As the workers’ strike in Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation entered 83rd day on Monday, the labour court in Bandra passed an order declaring the strike as illegal.

The workers have been on strike since October 27 demanding MSRTC’s merger with the state government, in the hope of getting benefits availed by government employees. The MSRTC has been filing complaints in various labour courts in the state for nearly a month-and-a-half, alleging that the strike was illegal.

“The labour court has ruled that the strike called by the workers is illegal. Due to this order, the action taken by the corporation against workers like suspension and termination will be deemed legal and the corporation can even take the action of deducting salaries of the staffers on strike and can even penalise them,” said an official, adding that the corporation is still appealing to the employees to resume work so that they will be spared from the action.