scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, November 22, 2021
MUST READ

MSRTC workers’ strike: Bombay HC asks three-member committee to submit preliminary report on December 20

Following an earlier HC order, the state government had appointed a three-member committee to look into the demands of MSRTC employees. The workers’ union is primarily seeking the merger of the transport corporation into the state government.

Written by Vallabh Ozarkar | Mumbai |
November 22, 2021 6:42:15 pm
MSRTC, MSRTC strke, MSRTC protest, Bombay HC, maharashtra government, Mumbai, Mumbai news, Indian express, Indian express news, Mumbai latest news During the hearing on Monday, the court also directed the striking workers’ union to restrain from stopping those workers who wish to resume work. (File)

While hearing the contempt petition filed by the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) against the workers’ union, the Bombay High Court on Monday instructed the three-member committee to submit its preliminary report on December 20 after hearing the arguments of the workers’ union, the MSRTC and the state government.

Following an earlier HC order, the state government had appointed a three-member committee to look into the demands of MSRTC employees. The workers’ union is primarily seeking the merger of the transport corporation into the state government.

Also read |Day 23 of strike: MSRTC terminates services of 238 temporary employees, suspends 297 staffers

The staffers have been on a state-wide strike since October 27.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

During the hearing on Monday, the court also directed the striking workers’ union to restrain from stopping those workers who wish to resume work. The court also asked striking workers to not disturb transport services or indulge in violence. The court instructed the government to initiate criminal cases against those found damaging public property.

The next date of hearing is on December 20.

Click here for more

Meanwhile, Transport Minister Anil Parab met Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar to discuss the ongoing MSRTC workers’ strike.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Nov 22: Latest News

Advertisement