MSRTC workers’ strike: Bombay HC asks three-member committee to submit preliminary report on December 20

While hearing the contempt petition filed by the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) against the workers’ union, the Bombay High Court on Monday instructed the three-member committee to submit its preliminary report on December 20 after hearing the arguments of the workers’ union, the MSRTC and the state government.

Following an earlier HC order, the state government had appointed a three-member committee to look into the demands of MSRTC employees. The workers’ union is primarily seeking the merger of the transport corporation into the state government.

The staffers have been on a state-wide strike since October 27.

During the hearing on Monday, the court also directed the striking workers’ union to restrain from stopping those workers who wish to resume work. The court also asked striking workers to not disturb transport services or indulge in violence. The court instructed the government to initiate criminal cases against those found damaging public property.

The next date of hearing is on December 20.

Meanwhile, Transport Minister Anil Parab met Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar to discuss the ongoing MSRTC workers’ strike.