MSRTC workers’ stir outside Pawar’s house: 110 protesters remanded in judicial custody

A magistrate court in Mumbai on Saturday remanded in judicial custody as many as 110 protesting employees of the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) who were arrested on Friday for rioting outside NCP chief Sharad Pawar’s residence. The court also rejected the bail pleas of all protesters.

The Gamdevi police had produced them before the court near Azad Maidan on Saturday afternoon amid heavy bandobast. Gunaratna Sadavarte, the legal counsel of the striking employees who was also detained, was remanded in police custody for two days.

The protesters were booked on charges pertaining to criminal conspiracy, rioting and assault/criminal force to deter public servants from discharge of duty under the Indian Penal Code.

The police, in their remand application, sought the custody of the accused through their public prosecutor Pradeep Gharat. The prosecutor argued before the magistrate that several policemen were injured in the protests, and sought to determine the mastermind behind the conspiracy.

The police said they wished to ascertain if Sadavarte was among those behind the conspiracy, and pointed out that while speaking to media persons on April 7, he had said that the protesters will barge into Pawar’s residence and seek answers. They also wanted to find out if there were more anti-social elements among the protesters who provoked the violence. The accused refused to cooperate with the probe and gave wrong addresses, it was alleged.

Appearing for Sadavarte, lawyer Mahesh Vaswani denied that his client made any appeal on video or audio before mediapersons asking workers to barge into Pawar’s residence. “He has raised his voice against the state government, including the home minister, and hence action is being taken against him,” Vaswani said, adding the protesters have been fighting for their rights for five months but no leader came to help them. The advocate also sought details of the medical reports of the policemen who were allegedly injured at the hands of protesters.

Earlier, just before he was detained, Sadavarte had told The Indian Express: “I was in court when the incident took place. I am not part of a union or a politician, my relationship with the striking employees is that of a client and an advocate.”

Appearing for the protesters, advocate Sandeep Gaikwad told the court, “The protesters are mere workers. They are not criminal-minded. Please try to understand their problem.”

On Friday, the Gamdevi police registered an FIR against 132 people, mostly MSRTC employees, who tried to barge into Silver Oak, the south Mumbai residence of NCP chief Sharad Pawar. The incident took place a day after the Bombay High Court directed the transport corporation to drop charges against its protesting staffers and reinstate those who were terminated if they resume work by April 22.

The violent protest sent ripples through the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government with Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray condemning the striking employees’ action and Home Minister Dilip Walse-Patil calling on the police brass to understand why they failed to anticipate the violence.

Employees of the state transport body, which has over 90,000 persons on its payroll, have been on strike since November 2021 demanding that the cash-strapped transport corporation be taken over by the state government. The strike was expected to be withdrawn on Friday, but a group of around one hundred protesters gathered at Silver Oak around 3.15 pm.

The police said the protesters broke the barricades and moved towards Pawar’s residence, raising slogans. The agitators later tried to enter the premises of Silver Oak and were stopped by security personnel, they said, adding that this was when the protesters allegedly turned violent.

Pawar’s daughter and Lok Sabha MP Supriya Sule tried to placate the protesters outside the house, saying she was ready to talk to them but she must ensure first that her parents, who were inside, were safe. Later, speaking to mediapersons, Sule said her house was attacked. “I am thankful to the Mumbai Police for their prompt reaction… What has happened is very unfortunate. This is the first time I am seeing something like this happening in Maharashtra.”

The police said that as soon as the protest turned violent, they started detaining the agitators. It took over an hour for them to bring the situation under control, officers said.