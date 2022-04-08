Maharashtra state transport employees protest outside Sharad Pawar’s house, throw shoes

A group of Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) workers tried to enter the residence of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar on Friday and indulged in violence.

Pawar’s daughter and NCP MP Supriya Sule confirmed that their house was attacked.

“I am thankful to the Mumbai Police for their prompt reaction and what they did for my parents and my children. What has happened today is very unfortunate,” Sule said.

“This is the first time I am seeing something like this happening in Maharashtra,” she added.

Over 100 workers of the state road transport corporation held a protest, shouting slogans against the veteran politician, accusing him of not resolving their issues. Some employees even hurled their footwear towards the NCP supremo’s house. The workers said they are firm on their demand of the merger of the MSRTC with the state government.

Meanwhile, state home minister Dilip Walse Patil told reporters, “I have given instructions to Mumbai CP Sanjay Pandey and joint commissioner, law and order, Vishwas Nangre Patil to take strict action against those responsible.”

“The protests outside the residence of National President of the NCP, Pawar Saheb in Mumbai are out of place and baseless. It is well known who provoked the feelings of the employees,” Patil added.

MSRTC workers have been on strike since November 2021 demanding to be treated at par with the state government employees.

The protest comes a day after the Bombay High Court asked the striking workers of the transport corporation to resume duty by April 22. Following the court order, state Transport Minister Anil Parab had assured that no action would be taken against those workers who rejoin duty by the deadline set by the HC.

“Some 120 MSRTC employees have died by suicide during the strike. These are not suicides, but murders of the state policy. We are firm on our demand of merger of the MSRTC with the state government. NCP chief Sharad Pawar has not done anything to resolve the issue,” an agitating employee of the MSRTC said.

“We respect the decision of the Bombay High Court given yesterday, but we were discussing the issues with the state government, which has been elected by the people. This elected government did nothing for us.

Chanakya of this government- Sharad Pawar – is also responsible for our losses,” said another protesting employee of the MSRTC. Pawar is considered the chief architect of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government of Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress, was formed in November 2019.