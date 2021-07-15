MSRTC to run 2,200 extra buses from city to Konkan ahead of Ganesh festival

According to the MSRTC, the buses will leave for Konkan from the main bus stands at Mumbai, Thane, Palghar from September 4.

The Maharashtra State Regional Transport Corporation has decided to run 2,200 additional buses from Mumbai to Konkan for the upcoming Ganesh festival this year. The booking for the buses will be opened from July 16, MSRTC officials said.

According to the MSRTC, the buses will leave for Konkan from the main bus stands at Mumbai, Thane, Palghar from September 4. The return journeys will commence from September 14.

Thousands of people living in Mumbai return to their native villages in Konkan to celebrate the festival each year during the 10-day Ganesh festival. Every year the MSRTC runs special buses for the people but last year, in view of the increasing Covid-19 cases, the state government had imposed restrictions on traffic.

“All buses will be sanitised before the journey and all passengers will be required to wear masks during the journey and follow the Covid-appropriate behaviour,” an MSRTC official said.