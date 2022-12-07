MSRTC suspends bus services to Karnataka after police advisory

Amid rising tension between the two states over the border row, Maharashtra State Transport Corporation (MSRTC) on Tuesday decided to suspend its bus services to Karnataka following an advisory from the state police.

MSRTC Vice-Chairman and Managing Director, Shekhar Channe, said that the bus services have been suspended.

The Karnataka state bus corporation also suspended bus services to Maharashtra to avoid any untoward incident.

An MSRTC official said, “The decision to stop bus services was taken based on the police advisory. It has been done on a precautionary basis, for the safety of passengers travelling to Karnataka and to avoid any kind of untoward incident and damage to property.”

“The suspension of services is temporary and will be resumed as soon as the situation is brought under control,” the official added. Bus services by both the corporations was suspended last month as well.

After the dispute escalated between Maharashtra and Karnataka. However, the services were resumed a couple of days ago.

On Tuesday, six vehicles bearing Maharashtra numberplates were attacked by stone pelters in Karnataka’s Hirebaugwadi near Belagavi. Many vehicles were also not allowed to proceed to Karnataka. Following this, Karnataka buses were defaced in Pune.