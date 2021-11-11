MSRTC strike: Parab appeals to staffers to return to work, assures police protection

State Transport Minister Anil Parab on Thursday appealed to Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) staffers to return to work from the strike and said that police protection will be provided to those who want to return to duty.

“I am appealing to staffers to return to work. I have spoken to all the officials, and many staffers are conveying that they wish to return to work but the other staffers are stopping them. I have spoken to the Director-General of Police about the same and those who wish to join work will be provided police security,” Parab said.

Meanwhile, the MSRTC on Thursday suspended 1,135 more staffers for allegedly participating in the strike. With these, a total of 2,053 staffers have been suspended by the corporation for refusing to return to duty.

The MSRTC administration on Wednesday decided to shut the restroom/staff rooms of the depots in a bid to ensure that staffers on strike cannot stay at the depots. The staff rooms and restrooms are used for night halt or for resting staffers as well as passengers.

The officials said the decision was taken since all the depots are shut.

“We have also asked the employees to empty the restrooms and we will be shutting them temporarily. They will be opened when services resume and the strike is over,” said an official who did not wish to be named.

The staffers, however, called it an attempt of the corporation to weaken the strike and force them to withdraw it.

“The staffers on strike at the depots are using these restrooms and their belongings are kept in staff room. By shutting these rooms the corporation is trying to make it difficult for staffers to carry on with strike,” a staffer at the Mumbai depot said.

Meanwhile, private transporters have started ferrying passengers from bus depots, and the administration has asked depot managers to ask for police security if they feel the need.

The Regional Transport Offices (RTO) in every city have started sending school and private buses for stranded passengers. The buses and even private taxis and vans are operating from the depots to ferry passengers at the rate of MSRTC buses.

MSRTC employees have been on strike since October 27, demanding the merger of the corporation with the state government in order to be eligible to avail of salaries and benefits as government employees.

The police said they have deployed personnel at depots since the strike began to ensure that law and order is maintained, and added that action would be taken against those staffers who stop others from reporting for work.

“We have a full plan in place and will be providing security to all the establishments and those employees who wish to join work,” said Rajinder Singh, Law and Order ADG.