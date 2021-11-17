MSRTC strike: Memorandum given to panel

Kanishth Shreni ST Karmachari Sangh president Ajay Kumar Gujar on Monday submitted a 365-page memorandum to Maharashtra Chief Secretary Sitaram Kunte and the committee formed to look after the demands of MSRTC staffers to merge the corporation with the state government.

Lawyer Gunratna Sadavarte, appearing for the unions, had submitted before the Bombay High Court during the contempt petition hearing filed by MSRTC against the unions that the union representative would participate in the proceedings of the committee.

Sadavarte had submitted that the representation would be done by way of submitting a written memorandum through a representative of the union. Subsequently, Gujar had met Kunte, who heads the committee, and submitted the memorandum.

According to the source, the memorandum includes demands and suggestions for merging the MSRTC with the government.

The official said Gujar also put forward an issue of alleged death by suicide of MSRTC staffers and for their compensation. ENS