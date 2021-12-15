MSRTC starts issuing show cause notice to staffers ahead of dismissal

THE MAHARASHTRA State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) has started issuing show cause notices before dismissal to striking staffers who did not resume work even after the appeal by transport minister Anil Parab.

The MSRTC has so far suspended 10,180 workers and terminated the services of 2,029 temporary daily wage staffers for participating in the strike.

On Tuesday, in its first slot, MSRTC issued show cause notices to 230 staffers who have been given seven days to respond to the notice failing which they will be dismissed from service.

On December 10, Parab had given an ultimatum to the striking staffers to resume their work by Monday and had assured that the suspension of the staffers will be revoked immediately once they resume work. However, till Monday, only 339 suspended workers had reported to work.

According to the officials, there are over 10,000 staffers who have been suspended for going on strike “illegally”. The official said now since after several appeals and even the hike in the salary, the strike has not been withdrawn and suspended workers haven’t join the work, the corporation has decided to start the procedure of dismissing the suspended staffers.

“We have issued notices to the 230 staffers on Monday and they have been given an opportunity to explain themselves. An inquiry will be conducted against the staffers, following which further action would be taken. Notices will be issued for more such suspended staffers in the coming days,” said an official. The MSRTC strike entered its 49th day Tuesda-y. Of the 92,266 staffers, 21,644 reported for duty while 67,904 staffers remained on strike.