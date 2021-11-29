MSRTC: 20 per cent staffers reported for duty in Maharashtra

The Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) said nearly 20 per cent of its staffers reported for duty on Sunday and of the 250 bus depots in the state, 50 were partially functioning and 1,108 corporation buses plied from these depots.

Of the 92,266 employees, 18,375 staffers reported to work on Sunday, which is maximum since State Transport Minister Anil Parab announced a hike of up to 41 per cent on the basic salaries of staffers in order to end the strike.

According to an MSRTC official, more staffers will be joining work from Monday and at least 30,000 staffers are expected to join work.

The official also sad that so far, the corporation has registered 50 FIRs during the month-long strike and 31 cases were related to vandalism of buses.

Though the MSRTC is claiming that more and more staffers intend to resume duty, the protesters are claiming that the government is using pressure tactics to break the strike by suspending them from duty and terminating their employment.

Till Sunday, the corporation has suspended 6,497 staffers and terminated 1,525 workers.

Meanwhile, Shashank Rao, the president of Sangharsh ST Kamgar Union, announced an indefinite hunger strike from Monday.

In an open letter to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, Rao said that Transport Minister Parab has handled the strike in an insensitive manner and used several pressure techniques.