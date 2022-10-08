scorecardresearch
Friday, Oct 07, 2022

MSRTC staff ‘behind attack at Pawar’s house’ reinstated

The MSRTC had suspended over 10,000 employees during the strike called by state transport (ST) unions.

While holding a review of the transport department on Friday, Shinde revoked the suspension of these remaining employees. (File Photo)

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Friday directed the MSRTC to revoke the suspension of 118 employees who were allegedly part of the mob that attacked the house of NCP chief Sharad Pawar in April.

The MSRTC had suspended over 10,000 employees during the strike called by state transport (ST) unions. After it ended, most of the workers were reinstated but 118 are yet to be reinstated. While holding a review of the transport department on Friday, Shinde revoked the suspension of these remaining employees.

First published on: 08-10-2022 at 12:24:28 am
