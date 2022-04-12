MSRTC set to dismiss staff involved in attack on Pawar’s residence

THE MAHARASHTRA State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) is taking steps to dismiss all the workers who were arrested by the Gamdevi police in connection with the alleged attack on the NCP chief Sharad Pawar’s residence.

Around 109 persons, mostly MSRTC staffers, were arrested by the police in connection with the attack on the Pawar’s residence on April 8. An MSRTC official said, “The most of the striking MSRTC staffers who were arrested in the attack have already been suspended or termination notices served to them as a part of disciplinary action against participating in strike. As per the court order, all such staffers have till April 22 to join the duty but those among these 109 will not be reinstated.”

“We will be taking strict action against the staffers who were part of the mob involved in the attack and have been arrested. The action will be taken after following legal procedures,” said Shekhar Channe, Managing Director and Vice-Chairman of the state transport corporation.

Last week, the Bombay High Court, while disposing of the contempt plea filed in a writ petition moved by the MSRTC against the employee trade union and others, had directed the corporation to drop charges against the striking employees and reinstate those who were terminated due to violence or criminal offences against them during the strike.

Nearly 90,000 employees of the MSRTC, one of the largest inter-city bus systems in the country, have been on strike since October last year demanding the state-owned corporation to be merged with the state government so as to avail the benefits of being government servant.

Last Thursday, the court had directed the staffers to resume duty by April 22 and asked the government not to take any action against the protesters once they resumed duty and the earlier action be withdrawn. However, the official said those involved in the alleged attack on Pawar’s residence, which took place a day after the Bombay high court order, will not be reinstated. He also said “the other staffers have till April 22…

those who resume duty will be reinstated immediately and all the action taken against them will be withdrawn. However, failure to join duty may result in stricter action, like termination of service.”

Meanwhile, after holding a meeting with the MSRTC officials on Monday, state transport minister Anil Parab said it has been established that advocate Gunaratna Sadavarte, who was arrested in connection with the attack on Pawar’s house, was the mastermind behind the crime and all the complaints registered against him needed to be investigated.

The meeting was called for restarting the bus transportation service again and to decide on the steps required to start the service. “A few more people have lodged complaints with the police across the state claiming that Sadavarte cheated them by giving a false assurance that the merger will happen. It has been also revealed that he has taken a contribution of Rs 300-500 from most of the staffers.There are over 90,000 MSRTC staffers and most of them have paid so the amount might go into crores of rupees,” Parab said.

Parab also hinted that it would not be possible to reinstate those staffers who were involved in the criminal cases.