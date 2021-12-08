MSRTC releases new salary for Nov, pay disparity irks senior staffers

DAYS AFTER Transport Minister Anil Parab announced a pay hike to end an over month long strike of MSRTC staffers, the revised salary of the first month, November, was released on Tuesday. However, employees alleged disparities in the salary hike.

On November 25, Parab had announced Rs 5,000 monthly hike on basic pay for those who have been in service for 1-10 years, Rs 4,000 for 11-20 years of service and Rs 2,500 for those who have been with the corporation for the last 20 years. He had also announced a raise in monthly allowances.

“As a result of the increase in salary based on seniority, the salary of staffers working for eight to nine years is higher than those working for 12 to 13 years,” said an official.

This has led to widespread resentment among senior staffers. “Many employees have complained to their superiors and are insisting on finding a solution,” said a worker who is not part of the strike.

Around 73,000 employees who have participated in the strike have not received their full salary, as they are being paid for the days when they showed up for work. Employees who attended work every day have been paid full salary, others partially based on their attendance. “The employees who did not show up on a day were not paid for that day,” an official said.

On Tuesday, among the 92,266 MSRTC staffers, 19,995 reported to work. The MSRTC, however, claimed that 127 out of its 250 depots were functional.

The corporation has suspended 9,910 and terminated services of 2,014 staffers for participating in the strike that entered its 42nd day on Tuesday.