MSRTC reels under fund crunch, staff claim ‘no salary for September’

A GROUP of employees from the administrative department has accused the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) of defaulting in paying salary to them for the month of September.

The state government, which had informed the Bombay High Court earlier this year that it would pay Rs 360 crore per month to MSRTC to ensure that its employees receive timely salary, has only paid Rs 100 crore for the last three months, according to MSRTC sources.

“The state government had told the court that it would take the responsibility of MSRTC employees’ salary. However, employees of the administrative department have only been paid the net salary for September, due to lack of payment by the government. The employees must get their due payment during the festive season at least,” said Sandeep Shinde, president of Maharashtra State Transport Employee Union (MSTEU), adding that the union had approached the court earlier this year, seeking timely payment of salary, and the government accepted it. “However, it has not been fulfilled yet. We demand that the pending salaries be paid at the earliest.”

A senior MSRTC officer, meanwhile, accepted that the corporation has been facing a fund crunch for some time now. “It is true that certain employees received part of the salary, and some amount is pending. But they will get the remaining amount within a day (on Wednesday),” he said.

Thousands of MSRTC employees protested between November 2021 and March this year, demanding a salary hike and its regular payment, and that the MSRTC merge with the state government.