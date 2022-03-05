Maharashtra: Panel says MSRTC’s merger with govt not possible due to ‘admin and practical issues’

While the government on Friday urged striking Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) employees to join service by March 10 to avoid further stringent action against them, a state-appointed committee has said that the merger of MSRTC with the government and treating its employees as government employees is not possible due to “administrative and practical issues”.

Transport Minister Anil Parab on Friday tabled before in the state legislature the report of the three-member committee – appointed on the direction of the Bombay High Court – on MSRTC employees’ demand of merger.

The 29-page report also recommended that the government should make “necessary” budgetary provisions for a “minimum” of four years to ensure timely payment of salaries to MSRTC employees. It added that after a certain period, the financial status must be reviewed and then a decision about financial assistance should be taken.

The report, which was submitted earlier in the HC, is crucial as employees who have been on strike for over four months are adamant about their demand for MSRTC’s merger with the state government. The employees are continuing the strike despite the government announcing a substantial hike in their salaries last November.

The panel in the report said that there is no provision in the Road Transport Corporation Act, 1950, about the merger of the corporation with the government.

Stating that sections 38 and 39 of the Act deals with the issue, the panel said that under Section 38, the state enjoys powers to supersede the corporation after serving a showcause notice and reconstitute the board of directors. Section 39 of the Act deals with the liquidation of the corporation but “it requires the approval of the Centre”.

“The committee has not found any legal provision with regard to the merger of the MSRTC with the government… considering the above-explained provisions of the Act, it is not possible to include the corporation employees as the government employees. It is not possible to do so even if the state government enacts a law,” stated the report.

It also said that the merger would create daily issues in carrying out its business and decision-making may be delayed. “So, from the practical and administrative point of view and for fast decision making, the committee feels that it is not appropriate to treat corporation employees as the government employees.”

Parab, while speaking to mediapersons, said the committee has rejected the striking employees’ demand for the merger. “So, now we urge striking employees, who have not been given any notice, who have been given suspension notice, who have been suspended and those been given notice for dismissal, to join service by March 10. All notices will be withdrawn.”

“Those employees who have been dismissed from service should file an appeal against the dismissal order. We will initiate the process of inducting them back,” he added.

The minister further said that despite this, if the employees do not join services, then it would be assumed that they do not need the jobs. “Then, further decision about whether to appoint new employees or to appoint staffers on the contract will be taken. We may explore different options further. The issues can be resolved through discussion.”

The MSRTC has said to the committee that it would make efforts to ensure the corporation makes profit from 2026-27. It has proposed to decrease the number of buses its owns and increase the number of buses on rent. It plans to induct 5,300 electric vehicles and 700 buses on CNG on rent, increasing its existing fleet from 17,239 to 22,180 by 2026-27.