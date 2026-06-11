Smart transit cards, EV buses and bike taxi policy: Maharashtra rolls out transport overhaul

Transport Minister and MSRTC Chairman Pratap Sarnaik said the initiatives are aimed at modernising public transport, improving passenger convenience and enhancing service delivery across Maharashtra. (File photo)
The Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) on Thursday announced a series of transport initiatives, including mandatory National Common Mobility Cards (NCMC) for concessionary travel, expansion of electric and air-conditioned bus services, and the rollout of the state’s long-awaited bike taxi policy.
Announcing the measures at the MSRTC headquarters in Mumbai Central, Transport Minister and MSRTC Chairman Pratap Sarnaik said the initiatives are aimed at modernising public transport, improving passenger convenience and enhancing service delivery across Maharashtra.
Smart transit cards mandatory from Aug 1
A major change for passengers will come into effect from August 1, when women, senior citizens and beneficiaries under the Amrit scheme will be required to use National Common Mobility Cards (NCMC) to avail travel concessions on MSRTC buses.
According to Sarnaik, around 51 lakh people have registered for the smart transit cards and nearly 25 lakh have already been activated. More than 4,000 distribution centres have been established across the state to facilitate enrolment.
The minister warned that action would be taken against centres found overcharging applicants.
Bike taxi policy next week
In a significant development for urban commuters, Sarnaik said the state government’s aggregator policy governing bike taxi services is expected to be announced next week. He added that any extension for petrol-powered bike taxis would require Cabinet approval.
The policy is expected to provide a regulatory framework for app-based bike taxi operations, offering commuters an additional last-mile transport option while addressing concerns related to licensing and safety.
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The announcement comes amid a prolonged legal and regulatory battle over bike taxi operations in Maharashtra.
Last month, the Maharashtra Cyber Department served notices to Apple and Google seeking the removal of Ola, Uber and Rapido from their app stores, alleging illegal bike taxi operations. The move was subsequently put on hold less than 24 hours after authorities invoked provisions of the Information Technology Act to seek the removal of the apps.
Sarnaik has also alleged that the platforms shielded riders from enforcement action by reimbursing fines imposed by transport authorities.
EV and AC bus expansion
MSRTC also announced plans to accelerate the induction of electric and air-conditioned buses as part of its fleet modernisation programme.
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Sarnaik said the corporation aims to gradually transition towards a fully electric fleet by 2035, reducing fuel expenditure while improving passenger comfort.
The corporation has already inducted 2,640 buses in the first phase of expansion. Deliveries under a second order of 3,000 buses are underway, with the remaining vehicles expected before Diwali. Another 5,000 buses are planned in subsequent phases.
Route rationalisation planned
As part of efforts to improve operational efficiency, MSRTC will review routes with low occupancy and persistent losses.
Sarnaik said the exercise would focus on optimising resources without compromising essential services. He clarified that routes serving rural areas, pilgrims and women commuters would continue to be protected.
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The minister also said the government has taken an in-principle decision to shut transport check posts across Maharashtra, a move expected to ease transport operations and reduce delays for commercial vehicles.
DA hike for employees
Apart from passenger-focused measures, MSRTC also announced a Dearness Allowance (DA) hike to 58 per cent for its employees, bringing it on par with state government staff.
The revision, along with an increase in house rent allowance, is expected to benefit around 86,000 employees and their families.
Naresh S is a Trainee Correspondent with The Indian Express, based out of Mumbai. A graduate of Xavier’s Institute of Communication (XIC), he has an avid interest in civic issues and policy-related domains. At present, he reports on the transport sector, covering suburban railways, BEST bus serives and aviation with a propensity for in-depth analyses and researched-focused reportage.
Core Coverage Areas:
Naresh reports on Mumbai’s urban mobility and public systems, with a focus on transport infrastructure, commuter safety, and policy execution. His reporting is research-driven and data-backed, aimed at explaining how large public systems function or fail, for everyday commuters.
Transport (Primary Beat):
His main beat is transport, covering Mumbai’s suburban railways and BEST bus services. His reportage in this domain spans detailed coverage of events like the Mumbra train accident and its safety implications, as well as follow-up reporting on long-standing gaps such as the delayed implementation of automatic doors on Mumbai local trains. He also tracks infrastructure projects, operational disruptions, and policy decisions affecting daily commuters, often through explainer-style stories.
Aviation (Secondary Beat):
Naresh also covers aviation and airport infrastructure, including reporting on the Navi Mumbai International Airport project. His aviation coverage has included the IndiGo flight disruptions in December 2025, focusing on passenger impact, regulatory response, and systemic issues within civil aviation operations. ... Read More