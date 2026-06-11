Smart transit cards, EV buses and bike taxi policy: Maharashtra rolls out transport overhaul

The Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) on Thursday announced a series of transport initiatives, including mandatory National Common Mobility Cards (NCMC) for concessionary travel, expansion of electric and air-conditioned bus services, and the rollout of the state’s long-awaited bike taxi policy.

Announcing the measures at the MSRTC headquarters in Mumbai Central, Transport Minister and MSRTC Chairman Pratap Sarnaik said the initiatives are aimed at modernising public transport, improving passenger convenience and enhancing service delivery across Maharashtra.

A major change for passengers will come into effect from August 1, when women, senior citizens and beneficiaries under the Amrit scheme will be required to use National Common Mobility Cards (NCMC) to avail travel concessions on MSRTC buses.

According to Sarnaik, around 51 lakh people have registered for the smart transit cards and nearly 25 lakh have already been activated. More than 4,000 distribution centres have been established across the state to facilitate enrolment.

The minister warned that action would be taken against centres found overcharging applicants.

Bike taxi policy next week

In a significant development for urban commuters, Sarnaik said the state government’s aggregator policy governing bike taxi services is expected to be announced next week. He added that any extension for petrol-powered bike taxis would require Cabinet approval.

The policy is expected to provide a regulatory framework for app-based bike taxi operations, offering commuters an additional last-mile transport option while addressing concerns related to licensing and safety.

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The announcement comes amid a prolonged legal and regulatory battle over bike taxi operations in Maharashtra.

Last month, the Maharashtra Cyber Department served notices to Apple and Google seeking the removal of Ola, Uber and Rapido from their app stores, alleging illegal bike taxi operations. The move was subsequently put on hold less than 24 hours after authorities invoked provisions of the Information Technology Act to seek the removal of the apps.

Sarnaik has also alleged that the platforms shielded riders from enforcement action by reimbursing fines imposed by transport authorities.

EV and AC bus expansion

MSRTC also announced plans to accelerate the induction of electric and air-conditioned buses as part of its fleet modernisation programme.

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Sarnaik said the corporation aims to gradually transition towards a fully electric fleet by 2035, reducing fuel expenditure while improving passenger comfort.

The corporation has already inducted 2,640 buses in the first phase of expansion. Deliveries under a second order of 3,000 buses are underway, with the remaining vehicles expected before Diwali. Another 5,000 buses are planned in subsequent phases.

Route rationalisation planned

As part of efforts to improve operational efficiency, MSRTC will review routes with low occupancy and persistent losses.

Sarnaik said the exercise would focus on optimising resources without compromising essential services. He clarified that routes serving rural areas, pilgrims and women commuters would continue to be protected.

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The minister also said the government has taken an in-principle decision to shut transport check posts across Maharashtra, a move expected to ease transport operations and reduce delays for commercial vehicles.

DA hike for employees

Apart from passenger-focused measures, MSRTC also announced a Dearness Allowance (DA) hike to 58 per cent for its employees, bringing it on par with state government staff.

The revision, along with an increase in house rent allowance, is expected to benefit around 86,000 employees and their families.