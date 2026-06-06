No private pickups within 200 metres of state transport bus stations? MSRTC begins statewide enforcement drive

The drive follows directions issued by the Security and Vigilance Department after Transport Minister and MSRTC Chairman Pratap Sarnaik asked officials to intensify action against unauthorised passenger carriers. (File photo)

Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) has launched a 10-day statewide enforcement drive against illegal passenger transport operating around ST bus stations, saying unauthorised operators affect the corporation’s ridership and revenue while also raising passenger safety concerns.

The special campaign began on June 5 and will continue until June 15. It aims to strictly enforce a 200-metre no-parking zone around all MSRTC bus stations across Maharashtra. The drive follows directions issued by the Security and Vigilance Department after Transport Minister and MSRTC Chairman Pratap Sarnaik asked officials to intensify action against unauthorised passenger carriers.

According to an official circular issued by Chief Security and Vigilance Officer Dr Priyanka Naranware, the drive is being conducted in compliance with an order of the Aurangabad Bench of the Bombay High Court, which prohibited private vehicles from parking within 200 metres of bus stations for the purpose of picking up or dropping off passengers.