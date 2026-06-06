No private pickups within 200 metres of state transport bus stations? MSRTC begins statewide enforcement drive

The drive follows directions issued by the Security and Vigilance Department after Transport Minister and MSRTC Chairman Pratap Sarnaik asked officials to intensify action against unauthorised passenger carriers. (File photo)
Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) has launched a 10-day statewide enforcement drive against illegal passenger transport operating around ST bus stations, saying unauthorised operators affect the corporation’s ridership and revenue while also raising passenger safety concerns.
The special campaign began on June 5 and will continue until June 15. It aims to strictly enforce a 200-metre no-parking zone around all MSRTC bus stations across Maharashtra. The drive follows directions issued by the Security and Vigilance Department after Transport Minister and MSRTC Chairman Pratap Sarnaik asked officials to intensify action against unauthorised passenger carriers.
According to an official circular issued by Chief Security and Vigilance Officer Dr Priyanka Naranware, the drive is being conducted in compliance with an order of the Aurangabad Bench of the Bombay High Court, which prohibited private vehicles from parking within 200 metres of bus stations for the purpose of picking up or dropping off passengers.
The circular directs all regional managers and divisional controllers across Maharashtra to conduct joint enforcement operations and ensure strict implementation of the no-parking zone.
“Private vehicles other than those belonging to the corporation have been prohibited from parking within 200 metres of bus stands for boarding or alighting passengers. Strict vigilance should be maintained to ensure effective implementation of the court’s decision and to prevent illegal passenger transport,” the circular states.
The campaign covers all MSRTC divisions, including Mumbai, Pune, Nashik, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Amravati and Nagpur, along with district-level offices across the state.
Officials have been instructed to form joint enforcement teams comprising divisional traffic officers, depot managers, traffic inspectors, assistant traffic inspectors, traffic controllers and personnel from the Security and Vigilance Department.
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The circular further states that department heads must actively participate in the special drive and submit compliance reports after carrying out enforcement activities in their respective jurisdictions.
Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik said illegal passenger transport around bus stations would not be tolerated.
“MSRTC is the lifeline of common people in Maharashtra. Illegal passenger transport affects the corporation’s revenue and also raises concerns regarding passenger safety. Authorities must work in coordination to curb such activities and ensure strict compliance with the law,” Sarnaik said.
Officials said the initiative is expected to improve traffic discipline around bus stations, reduce congestion caused by unauthorised vehicles and create a safer environment for passengers. The corporation also hopes the drive will help protect its revenue by discouraging informal operators from soliciting passengers in areas designated for ST services.
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The enforcement campaign comes as MSRTC seeks to strengthen its financial position while improving passenger services and infrastructure across the state.
Naresh S is a Trainee Correspondent with The Indian Express, based out of Mumbai. A graduate of Xavier’s Institute of Communication (XIC), he has an avid interest in civic issues and policy-related domains. At present, he reports on the transport sector, covering suburban railways, BEST bus serives and aviation with a propensity for in-depth analyses and researched-focused reportage.
Core Coverage Areas:
Naresh reports on Mumbai’s urban mobility and public systems, with a focus on transport infrastructure, commuter safety, and policy execution. His reporting is research-driven and data-backed, aimed at explaining how large public systems function or fail, for everyday commuters.
Transport (Primary Beat):
His main beat is transport, covering Mumbai’s suburban railways and BEST bus services. His reportage in this domain spans detailed coverage of events like the Mumbra train accident and its safety implications, as well as follow-up reporting on long-standing gaps such as the delayed implementation of automatic doors on Mumbai local trains. He also tracks infrastructure projects, operational disruptions, and policy decisions affecting daily commuters, often through explainer-style stories.
Aviation (Secondary Beat):
Naresh also covers aviation and airport infrastructure, including reporting on the Navi Mumbai International Airport project. His aviation coverage has included the IndiGo flight disruptions in December 2025, focusing on passenger impact, regulatory response, and systemic issues within civil aviation operations. ... Read More