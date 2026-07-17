MSRTC hikes bus fares by 13.65%, replaces temporary seasonal surcharge

The government said the revised fares would help MSRTC continue providing safe and reliable transport services (File photo)

The Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) has increased bus fares by 13.65 per cent from Friday midnight, replacing the temporary 10 per cent seasonal surcharge with a permanent fare revision, citing rising operational costs.

The hike follows approval by the State Transport Authority on the corporation’s proposal. MSRTC attributed the revision to higher diesel prices amid the West Asia conflict, increased allowances for employees, and rising expenditure on vehicle maintenance, spare parts and tyres.

Announcing the decision, State Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik said the fare revision had become unavoidable to ensure the corporation’s financial sustainability while maintaining uninterrupted services.

“Care has been taken to minimise the financial burden on passengers while implementing this hike,” Sarnaik said, adding that the revision was necessary to strengthen the financial position of the state-run transport undertaking.