MSRTC floats tender to hire 500 ordinary buses from private operators

The cash-strapped Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) floated a tender Tuesday to hire 500 ordinary buses on rent from private bus operators in the state.

The move is expected to help the corporation cut down on daily expenditure. The buses will be run by the private operator’s drivers, but tickets will only be issued by MSRTC conductors. The operators would also be responsible for the maintenance of the buses and other related expenditures.

A pre-bid meeting for the tender will be held on August 17. The tender has been floated for hiring BS VI Model HSD ordinary buses for 7+1 years for intercity and interstate services under seven divisions of the MSRTC.

Unions have, however, criticised the initiative with many terming it as a step towards privatisation of the state transport department.

The Indian Express had earlier reported MSRTC’s decision to hire ordinary buses (non-AC and non-luxury) from private operators.

The corporation had already been reeling under a debt burden of over Rs 3,500 crore before the Covid-induced lockdown pushed it up to Rs 9,500 crore. Recently, the state government had sanctioned a relief package of Rs 600 crore to MSRTC to clear salary dues of its employees.