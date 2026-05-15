Centre’s diesel hike may cause MSRTC fare burden again

Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) passengers may soon face another fare hike after the Centre’s nearly Rs 3 per litre increase in diesel prices sharply escalated operational costs for the state-run transporter.
Maharashtra Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik told The Indian Express at a Town Hall on Friday that the government was assessing the fuel price revision’s financial impact, warning a fare increase could become unavoidable if diesel prices remain elevated.
“We are reviewing the impact of the diesel price hike on MSRTC operations. Since fuel is one of the corporation’s largest expenses, a fare revision may become inevitable. However, no final decision or timeline has been fixed yet,” Sarnaik said.
The Centre’s fuel price revision follows a spike in global crude prices amid escalating tensions in West Asia and supply concerns linked to disruptions through the Strait of Hormuz, a crucial global oil transit route.
Following the increase, diesel prices in Mumbai rose to Rs 93.14 per litre, while petrol touched Rs 106.68 per litre, intensifying concerns for public transport systems heavily dependent on fuel.
For MSRTC, which consumes nearly 12 lakh litres of diesel daily to run its fleet of around 15,000 buses, the latest hike threatens to significantly worsen its already strained finances.
“We are already facing losses of nearly Rs 120–130 crore every month. Fuel prices have gone up further now, and diesel remains one of our biggest operational expenses. If costs continue to rise, maintaining current fares will become increasingly difficult,” Sarnaik said.
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Officials said rising diesel, maintenance and operational costs have already placed substantial pressure on the corporation, which serves as a crucial transport lifeline for lakhs of passengers, especially in rural and semi-urban Maharashtra.
MSRTC had introduced a temporary 10 per cent seasonal fare hike earlier this summer and implemented a broader 15 per cent increase in January 2025 after nearly three years, citing rising fuel and maintenance expenses.
MSRTC currently operates around 15000 buses connecting cities, towns and remote villages across Maharashtra, making it the state’s largest public transport body and a crucial mobility lifeline for lakhs of daily passengers, especially in rural and semi-urban regions where private transport options remain limited.
Currently, MSRTC fares start at Rs 10 for upto a 6-kilometer journey by ordinary, non AC buses. Meanwhile, the maximum fare stands at Rs 1,845 for the Shivshahi AC service on the Pune-Nagpur route.
Naresh S is a Trainee Correspondent with The Indian Express, based out of Mumbai. A graduate of Xavier’s Institute of Communication (XIC), he has an avid interest in civic issues and policy-related domains. At present, he reports on the transport sector, covering suburban railways, BEST bus serives and aviation with a propensity for in-depth analyses and researched-focused reportage.
Core Coverage Areas:
Naresh reports on Mumbai’s urban mobility and public systems, with a focus on transport infrastructure, commuter safety, and policy execution. His reporting is research-driven and data-backed, aimed at explaining how large public systems function or fail, for everyday commuters.
Transport (Primary Beat):
His main beat is transport, covering Mumbai’s suburban railways and BEST bus services. His reportage in this domain spans detailed coverage of events like the Mumbra train accident and its safety implications, as well as follow-up reporting on long-standing gaps such as the delayed implementation of automatic doors on Mumbai local trains. He also tracks infrastructure projects, operational disruptions, and policy decisions affecting daily commuters, often through explainer-style stories.
Aviation (Secondary Beat):
Naresh also covers aviation and airport infrastructure, including reporting on the Navi Mumbai International Airport project. His aviation coverage has included the IndiGo flight disruptions in December 2025, focusing on passenger impact, regulatory response, and systemic issues within civil aviation operations. ... Read More