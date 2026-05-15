Centre’s diesel hike may cause MSRTC fare burden again

For MSRTC, which consumes nearly 12 lakh litres of diesel daily to run its fleet of around 15,000 buses, the latest hike threatens to significantly worsen its already strained finances. (File photo)

Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) passengers may soon face another fare hike after the Centre’s nearly Rs 3 per litre increase in diesel prices sharply escalated operational costs for the state-run transporter.

Maharashtra Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik told The Indian Express at a Town Hall on Friday that the government was assessing the fuel price revision’s financial impact, warning a fare increase could become unavoidable if diesel prices remain elevated.

“We are reviewing the impact of the diesel price hike on MSRTC operations. Since fuel is one of the corporation’s largest expenses, a fare revision may become inevitable. However, no final decision or timeline has been fixed yet,” Sarnaik said.