MSRTC eyes Rs 241 crore diesel savings, bets on new revenue streams

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The Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation is targeting annual savings of about ₹241 crore through a revamped diesel procurement system, as part of a broader strategy to rein in mounting losses and boost revenue.
Announcing the move on Friday, Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik said a transparent tendering process helped increase the diesel discount from ₹3 to ₹5.13 per litre, significantly reducing fuel costs.
The state-run transporter, grappling with accumulated losses of nearly ₹12,000 crore, has already posted losses of around ₹750 crore till February this financial year. With daily expenses exceeding revenue by ₹1–2 crore, MSRTC is now looking beyond ticket sales to stabilise its finances.
Fuel remains a major cost component, with MSRTC consuming about 40 crore litres of diesel annually at an expense of ₹3,400 crore—projected to rise to ₹4,700 crore as 8,000 new buses are added to the fleet.
To diversify income, the corporation plans to set up 100–110 multi-modal fuel stations under a public-private partnership model. These outlets will offer petrol, diesel, CNG, LNG and EV charging, and are expected to generate around ₹100 crore annually.
Parallelly, MSRTC is seeking to ramp up advertisement revenue by leveraging its network of 251 depots and over 600 bus stations, which see a daily footfall of 50–55 lakh passengers. It also plans to deploy AI-based sensors at fuel pumps to curb leakages and introduce rooftop solar projects to cut energy costs.
Sarnaik said additional measures, including AI-driven duty allocation and vehicle scrapping initiatives, are expected to generate nearly ₹500 crore in the next financial year, as the corporation pushes towards financial self-reliance.
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