MSRTC eyes Rs 241 crore diesel savings, bets on new revenue streams

To diversify income, the corporation plans to set up 100–110 multi-modal fuel stations under a public-private partnership model. (File Photo)

The Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation is targeting annual savings of about ₹241 crore through a revamped diesel procurement system, as part of a broader strategy to rein in mounting losses and boost revenue.

Announcing the move on Friday, Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik said a transparent tendering process helped increase the diesel discount from ₹3 to ₹5.13 per litre, significantly reducing fuel costs.

The state-run transporter, grappling with accumulated losses of nearly ₹12,000 crore, has already posted losses of around ₹750 crore till February this financial year. With daily expenses exceeding revenue by ₹1–2 crore, MSRTC is now looking beyond ticket sales to stabilise its finances.