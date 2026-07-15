MSRTC extends 10% bus fare hike till July 31, cites rising diesel prices

Passengers travelling on Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) ordinary buses will continue to pay 10 per cent higher fares till July 31, with the state-run transporter extending the temporary hike for another fortnight, citing rising diesel prices and mounting financial pressure.

The fare hike, first introduced on April 15, was originally scheduled to end on June 15 before being extended till July 15. MSRTC has now extended it till July 31 and directed all divisional controllers, regional managers and other officials concerned to implement the decision with immediate effect.

The corporation said the extension was necessary as it continued to grapple with financial challenges, with 21 of its 31 divisions operating at a loss, including Kolhapur, Nashik, Nanded and Solapur.