MSRTC extends 10% bus fare hike till July 31, cites rising diesel prices

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Passengers travelling on Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) ordinary buses will continue to pay 10 per cent higher fares till July 31, with the state-run transporter extending the temporary hike for another fortnight, citing rising diesel prices and mounting financial pressure.
The fare hike, first introduced on April 15, was originally scheduled to end on June 15 before being extended till July 15. MSRTC has now extended it till July 31 and directed all divisional controllers, regional managers and other officials concerned to implement the decision with immediate effect.
The corporation said the extension was necessary as it continued to grapple with financial challenges, with 21 of its 31 divisions operating at a loss, including Kolhapur, Nashik, Nanded and Solapur.
In addition to the fare hike, MSRTC has already launched a statewide diesel-saving drive to reduce fuel consumption. Under the campaign, depots have been assigned fuel-saving targets, while drivers achieving better fuel efficiency will receive incentives. The corporation consumes nearly 10.87 lakh litres of diesel every day, making fuel one of its biggest operating expenses.
The temporary fare increase was originally introduced during the summer vacation to offset rising operating costs and improve revenue.
With the latest extension, the fare per stage for ordinary and midi buses will continue at Rs 11.05. The minimum fare for adult passengers will remain Rs 14, while children will continue to be charged Rs 7.
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