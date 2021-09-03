MSRDC showcauses contractor for delay in Bandra-Versova sea link project

The Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC), which is the nodal agency for the construction of the Rs 11,000-crore 17.7-km long Bandra-Versova sea link, has issued a show cause notice to its contractor Reliance Astaldi for delaying the project.

Work on the eight-lane sea link, which is an extension of the Bandra-Worli sea link till Versova, was started around two years ago and only 2.5 per cent of the work has been completed. The entire project was to be completed by 2025.

Officials said that as per the timeline set for the project, 5 per cent of the work should have been completed by August. However, only 2.5 per cent has been done and the work is very slow, MSRDC officials said. They added that at the present pace, there was a fear that work was bound to be delayed.

MSRDC’s notice to the contractor also directs it to expedite the work. An explanation has been sought from the contractor and a reply on why they should not be penalized.

“If work does not pick up speed in the next few days, action will be taken against the contractor as per rules,” said a senior MSRDC official.

The Bandra-Versova sea route is being constructed to cover the Bandra-Versova distance in 10 minutes. The project was undertaken after conducting a study, which found that in the last few years there was major growth in the western suburbs, especially around Andheri, Goregaon, Borivali areas, and road traffic had increased tremendously.