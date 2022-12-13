scorecardresearch
Monday, Dec 12, 2022

MSRDC puts viewing gallery plan on hold over non-availability of adequate parking space

However, an MSRDC official said that the plan of creating a plan has been kept on hold as there is no place for parking vehicles on the stretch.

The Rs 6,695-crore project has attained over 60 per cent progress and is expected to be opened by January 2024. (Representational/File)
The Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) has planned to build a viewing deck/gallery on the upcoming ‘Missing Link’ of the Mumbai-Pune expressway to let travellers wait and take pictures of the valley and mountains through which the alignment will pass.

The MSRDC, which is the implementing authority of the project has proposed a viewing deck since the ‘Missing Link’ alignment features India’s highest cable-stayed bridge of 132 meters in height. There are two viaducts, one of which is a cable-stayed bridge beside twin tunnels.

“The alignment of the project passes through valleys and mountains. Therefore, to give travellers some place to click pictures of the nature-rich Khandala-Lonavala, the viewing gallery was proposed. However, due to the non-availability of enough parking space, the idea has been kept on hold,” said an official.

The project has been undertaken as part of the existing Mumbai-Pune Expressway augmentation. The expressway handles nearly 60,000 vehicles a day and the traffic increases by an average of 12-15 per cent every year. Once the ‘Missing Link’ project is ready it will shave off around 6 km of the distance between the two cities Mumbai and Pune and cut travel time by 20-25 minutes. Most importantly, the project has been undertaken to avoid the steep slope and the Ghat section and thus make the existing expressway a zero-fatality corridor.

The Rs 6,695-crore project has attained over 60 per cent progress and is expected to be opened by January 2024.

First published on: 13-12-2022 at 05:12:54 am
