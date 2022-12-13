MSRDC puts viewing gallery plan on hold over non-availability of adequate parking space

The Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) has planned to build a viewing deck/gallery on the upcoming ‘Missing Link’ of the Mumbai-Pune expressway to let travellers wait and take pictures of the valley and mountains through which the alignment will pass.

However, an MSRDC official said that the plan of creating a plan has been kept on hold as there is no place for parking vehicles on the stretch.

The MSRDC, which is the implementing authority of the project has proposed a viewing deck since the ‘Missing Link’ alignment features India’s highest cable-stayed bridge of 132 meters in height. There are two viaducts, one of which is a cable-stayed bridge beside twin tunnels.

“The alignment of the project passes through valleys and mountains. Therefore, to give travellers some place to click pictures of the nature-rich Khandala-Lonavala, the viewing gallery was proposed. However, due to the non-availability of enough parking space, the idea has been kept on hold,” said an official.

The project has been undertaken as part of the existing Mumbai-Pune Expressway augmentation. The expressway handles nearly 60,000 vehicles a day and the traffic increases by an average of 12-15 per cent every year. Once the ‘Missing Link’ project is ready it will shave off around 6 km of the distance between the two cities Mumbai and Pune and cut travel time by 20-25 minutes. Most importantly, the project has been undertaken to avoid the steep slope and the Ghat section and thus make the existing expressway a zero-fatality corridor.

The Rs 6,695-crore project has attained over 60 per cent progress and is expected to be opened by January 2024.