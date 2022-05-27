Maharashtra: MSRDC may monetise 30 land parcels to fund infra projects

The Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC), which is executing some of the big ticket infrastructure projects in Maharashtra, is planning to monetise its land parcels.

This would be done to raise funds for MSRDC’s infrastructure projects in the state.

According to MSRDC officials, the Corporation owns land parcels and has been assigned some by the government to raise funds for its infrastructure project.

An official said, “There are 30 parcels, which are collectively over 1,100 acres, which MSRDC has across the state. We are in the process of appointing a consultant for formulating a strategy and executing monetisation of the land parcels. Tendering process for the same has also been initiated.”

The MSRDC has been also entrusted with planning and development of areas comprising 71 villages of Panvel and Khalapur Taluka of Raigad district to ensure a balanced development combined with improved ecosystem growth of the area along Mumbai-Pune Expressway by promoting infrastructure development and improving the living standards of the area.