MSRDC to give land around highways for businesses without tender or auction

THE MAHARASHTRA State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) has decided to make land parcels around the highways constructed by it available to private players for commercial use without any tender or auction. The price of the land will be decided by the MSRDC.

An MSRDC official said is important that areas near the highways are developed and job opportunities are created, which will benefit the state’s economy and pave the way to set up new cities. “Under this, we will directly purchase or acquire land for the company through private negotiations instead of an auction or public tender,” the official added.

MSRDC is constructing some of the high-value road projects in the state, including the Rs 55,000 crore Nagpur-Mumbai highway/Samruddhi mahamarg.

The applicants will be required to present a detailed project report (DPR) to the MSRDC. A five-member committee headed by Joint Managing Director will scrutinise the DPR based on the importance of the project in creating employment, possible contribution to the state’s economic development, actual land condition etc. The proposal will then be presented in front of the managing board, in cases involving two or more applicants with identical demands for land parcels the board’s decision will be final.

A district-level committee will fix valuation in cases involving private land, while for government land the file will be transferred to MSRDC. The applicant will have to pay the entire amount in advance, including the acquisition and all other legal and technical costs.

The MSRDC will only lease out the land to the interested parties, and the ownership will remain with the corporation.

According to the Maharashtra Regional and Town Planning Act, 1966, a notification will be issued to designate demanded area as a ‘proposed new town’ and the MSRDC as its development authority.

An MSRDC official said that the land pooling scheme envisioned to set up new towns on Nagpur-Mumbai Highway did not work as expected, and instead private negotiations for the direct purchase of land turn out to be effective as well as less controversial.

“As a result. the MSRDC decided to direct purchase/acquire lands that are close to the highways we are building or have built for the interested parties,” the official added.