scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, August 02, 2022

MSETCL seeks dismissal of plea seeking job reservation for transgender persons

Agency says no impediment to transgender person from applying for and participating in recruitment process

By: Express News Service | Mumbai |
Updated: August 2, 2022 11:12:55 pm
Maharashtra State Electricity Transmission Company, maratha reservation, transgender person job reservation, Maharashtra government job, Mumbai news, Mumbai latest updates, Indian ExpressThe state-run company said there is no Constitutional or statutory reservation for transgender persons so its decision to refuse the same was as per law. It added that the firm allows transgender persons to apply for jobs therein by choosing a gender other than male or female.(file)

The Maharashtra State Electricity Transmission Company Ltd (MSETCL) recently filed a reply in the Bombay High court opposing the plea by a transgender person, who is seeking directions to the company to provide reservation for jobs for the transgender community.

The state-run company said there is no Constitutional or statutory reservation for transgender persons so its decision to refuse the same was as per law. It added that the firm allows transgender persons to apply for jobs therein by choosing a gender other than male or female. It added that all individuals, including transgender persons, can avail only those reservations provided in the Constitution or statutes as per eligibility and sought rejection of the plea.

The MSETCL responded to the plea by a certain Vinayak Kashid, a graduate in electrical engineering and a postgraduate in technology (electrical power system engineering) course, seeking modification to the advertisement issued by MahaTransco in May this year for mass recruitment.

The petitioner said she came across an advertisement issued by MahaTransco on May 4 to recruit assistant engineers (transmission) on 170 vacant posts. The petitioner, through advocate Kranti L C, submitted the form. But before form submission, the petitioner referred to a previous Supreme Court judgment that it had ordered states to reserve some seats in government jobs for transgender persons.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-August 2, 2022: Why you should read ‘Macroeconomic Factors’ or ‘...Premium
UPSC Key-August 2, 2022: Why you should read ‘Macroeconomic Factors’ or ‘...
Explained: As the 5G spectrum auction concludes, who bought what bands an...Premium
Explained: As the 5G spectrum auction concludes, who bought what bands an...
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQsPremium
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQs
Explained: 4 reasons why Ayman al-Zawahiri’s killing is important f...Premium
Explained: 4 reasons why Ayman al-Zawahiri’s killing is important f...

The plea sought that the court pass a direction to the company to reserve posts for transgender persons and pending hearing, stay the recruitment notice.

More From Political Pulse
Click here for more

An affidavit filed through Sudhir Wankhede, chief general manager (HR) of the MSETCL, submitted that the advertisement has included all kinds of reservations recognised by the Constitution or central and state policies.

“The recruitment process does not violate any fundamental right under the Constitution of India as it is beyond the authority of the respondent to provide any reservation that is not provided in Constitution, a statute or government policies,” the affidavit read.

The MSETCL said the petitioner has already participated in recruitment process by submitting an application under the open category and in absence of any statute or government policy of providing reservation to transgender persons, the petitioner ought to avail the benefit of vertical reservation of Other Backward Class or any other horizontal reservations within which the petitioner would fall.

“Recruitment process being carried out by the MSETCL is in conformity with the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Act, 2019 as it does not cause any impediment to the transgender person from applying for and participating in the recruitment process. While submitting the application form, the recruitment process not only allows a transgender person to choose a gender other than ‘Male’ and ‘Female’ but also allows every individual including transgender person to participate in the entire recruitment process and avail all the benefits of vertical and horizontal reservations available if they belong subject to fulfilment of the minimum qualification and other qualifying criteria.” the affidavit read.

More from Mumbai

Newsletter | Click to get the day’s best explainers in your inbox
The MSETCL said the writ petition was devoid of merits as its recruitment process was being carried out as per law and sought the plea to be dismissed. The court will hear the plea in due course.

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
First published on: 02-08-2022 at 11:12:21 pm

Most Popular

1

Amit Shah says will implement CAA once Covid vaccination drive is over

2

J&K DGP: ‘(Not returning militants’ bodies to families) effective in checking recruitment … Faceless modules a challenge’

3

This is how China could hit back over Pelosi’s Taiwan visit

4

Explained: How Mirabai Chanu, just 49 kg, could lift a massive 113 kg on her way to a CWG gold medal

5

Explained: As the 5G spectrum auction concludes, who bought what bands and why?

Featured Stories

Zawahiri killing: Prelude to diplomatic offensive against the Taliban gov...
Zawahiri killing: Prelude to diplomatic offensive against the Taliban gov...
Money laundering is a serious issue. But SC verdict on PMLA is problematic
Money laundering is a serious issue. But SC verdict on PMLA is problematic
Explained: What is China's problem with Nancy Pelosi visiting Taiwan?
Explained: What is China's problem with Nancy Pelosi visiting Taiwan?
Explained: All about Hellfire R9X – the drone missile with razor-sharp bl...
Explained: All about Hellfire R9X – the drone missile with razor-sharp bl...
Miffed with Ram Gopal, Yogi meeting, SP rank and file questions 'real age...
Miffed with Ram Gopal, Yogi meeting, SP rank and file questions 'real age...
CAA on back-burner: What BJP leaders have said about it in last two years
CAA on back-burner: What BJP leaders have said about it in last two years
3rd T20I: Windies set 165-run target for India
LIVE UPDATES

3rd T20I: Windies set 165-run target for India

All about Hellfire R9X – the drone missile used to kill al-Zawahiri
Explained

All about Hellfire R9X – the drone missile used to kill al-Zawahiri

J&K DGP: ‘(Not returning militants’ bodies) effective in checking recruitment'

J&K DGP: ‘(Not returning militants’ bodies) effective in checking recruitment'

I am a Jain and Gurgaon meat ban isn't about my religious sentiments
Opinion

I am a Jain and Gurgaon meat ban isn't about my religious sentiments

This is how China could hit back over Pelosi’s Taiwan visit

This is how China could hit back over Pelosi’s Taiwan visit

9 channels taken off air between 2017-2022 for code violation: I&B Minister

9 channels taken off air between 2017-2022 for code violation: I&B Minister

Why you should read ‘Weapons of Mass Destruction’ or ‘Article 44’
UPSC Key

Why you should read ‘Weapons of Mass Destruction’ or ‘Article 44’

Premium
4 reasons why Ayman al-Zawahiri's killing is important for India
Explained

4 reasons why Ayman al-Zawahiri's killing is important for India

Premium
AMU drops teachings of two Islamic scholars from syllabus

AMU drops teachings of two Islamic scholars from syllabus

Alia Bhatt reacts to criticism about ‘Love Storiyaan’ in ‘Kesariya’

Alia Bhatt reacts to criticism about ‘Love Storiyaan’ in ‘Kesariya’

Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs
SPONSORED

Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience
SPONSORED

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 02: Latest News
Advertisement