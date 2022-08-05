MSEDCL to spend Rs 14,666 crore to strengthen power distribution infrastructure in Maharashtra

Updated: August 5, 2022 4:23:04 pm
To meet the increasing demand of electricity in the coming years, the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) said Rs 14,666 crore will be spent to strengthen the distribution infrastructure.
The funds will be utilised to improve the quality of uninterrupted power supply and ensure consumers can avail of better services, Vijay Singhal, Chairman and Managing Director of MSEDCL said Friday.
“A Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS) will be implemented with financial assistance from the Centre in order to increase the efficiency of the power distribution companies in Maharashtra. This will also help towards improving the financial stability of the power distribution companies,” Singhal said in a statement.
The scheme will bring about a radical change in the power distribution system of MSEDCL, said officials. “Features of the scheme include improving financial stability and operational efficiency through conditional financial assistance, strengthening power distribution infrastructure, improving quality and availability of power supply,” Singhal added.
Subscriber Only Stories
Around Rs 14,266 crore will be spent to strengthen and augment the distribution system to provide quality, reliable and affordable electricity to the consumers of MSEDCL. “In this, 377 new sub- stations will be set up at various places in the state. Additional transformers will be installed at 299 sub-stations. By increasing the capacity of 292 sub-stations, about 29, 893 new distribution transformers will be installed. Also 21, 691 circuit km of high pressure overhead channel and 4,171 circuit km of high transmission underground channel will be installed,” Singhal said.
The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
