MSEDCL receives national award for setting up charging station infrastructure for EV users

The MSEDCL (Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited) has received the national ‘ISGF Innovation Award 2023’ for setting up charging station facilities.

MSEDCL director (projects) Prasad Reshme received this award at a ceremony organised in New Delhi Friday. The India Smart Grid Forum (ISGF) institute has been giving the ‘ISGF Innovation Award’ since 2017. This award is given to companies that operate in the electricity, water, air, and electric vehicle sectors.

The MSEDCL received the award in the ‘emerging innovation in the electric mobility domain’ category.

The MSEDCL has taken the initiative to fix special tariff rates for electric vehicles, develop infrastructure for electric vehicle charging stations, install charging stations, develop a web portal and a mobile app, among others.

The MSEDCL has installed its own charging stations and developed an app named ‘Power App’ for electric vehicle consumers. By using the app, consumers can locate the nearest charging station, self-charge their vehicles, and make payments. This app is useful for getting information about MSEDCL’s charging stations as well as private charging stations. The app is available in both English and Marathi.

Till now, 2,500 private and MSEDCL charging stations have been featured on this application. Earlier, this project received the Atmanirbhar Bharat SKOCH 2022 Summit Award.