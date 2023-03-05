scorecardresearch
Sunday, Mar 05, 2023
Advertisement

MSEDCL receives national award for setting up charging station infrastructure for EV users

The MSEDCL has taken the initiative to fix special tariff rates for electric vehicles, develop infrastructure for electric vehicle charging stations, install charging stations, develop a web portal and a mobile app, among others.

MSEDCL awardThe MSEDCL received the award in the ‘emerging innovation in the electric mobility domain’ category.(Express Photo)

The MSEDCL (Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited) has received the national ‘ISGF Innovation Award 2023’ for setting up charging station facilities.

MSEDCL director (projects) Prasad Reshme received this award at a ceremony organised in New Delhi Friday. The India Smart Grid Forum (ISGF) institute has been giving the ‘ISGF Innovation Award’ since 2017. This award is given to companies that operate in the electricity, water, air, and electric vehicle sectors.

The MSEDCL received the award in the ‘emerging innovation in the electric mobility domain’ category.

The MSEDCL has taken the initiative to fix special tariff rates for electric vehicles, develop infrastructure for electric vehicle charging stations, install charging stations, develop a web portal and a mobile app, among others.

The MSEDCL has installed its own charging stations and developed an app named ‘Power App’ for electric vehicle consumers. By using the app, consumers can locate the nearest charging station, self-charge their vehicles, and make payments. This app is useful for getting information about MSEDCL’s charging stations as well as private charging stations. The app is available in both English and Marathi.

Also Read
Uddhav Thackeray to hold first public rally today after losing Shiv Sena ...
Mumbai court accepts Javed Akhtar's application seeking early hearing in ...
maharashtra protests
Voluntary outfits come together to protest ‘Land Jihad’, demand govt to r...
Mumbai Metro Line 2A&7 to have first all-women stations

Till now, 2,500 private and MSEDCL charging stations have been featured on this application. Earlier, this project received the Atmanirbhar Bharat SKOCH 2022 Summit Award.

First published on: 05-03-2023 at 20:19 IST
Next Story

Should you shave your facial hair? Dermatologist answers

EXPRESS INVESTIGATION | Deforestation Inc - how encroachments are ‘forests’ in govt’s forest cover map
READ NOW
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Mar 05: Latest News
Advertisement
close