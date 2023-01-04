Employees of three Maharashtra govt-owned power companies go on strike, supply in nine districts affected

Thousands of employees of three state-owned power companies went on a 72-hour strike on Wednesday to protest the privatisation of power firms, affecting power supply in nine districts of Maharashtra.

The affected districts include Pune rural, Wardha, Buldhana, Akola, Shirur, Sangli, Nagpur, Amravati, and Chandrapur.

An additional police force was deployed at Nagpur’s Koradi plant to avoid a law and order situation. Pune’s Sinhagad road and Manikbaug areas are reporting power cuts since 3 am. Also, around 1,000 industrial firms in Bhosari MIDC and civic areas of Katraj, Wakad, and Vishrantwadi are suffering due to a lack of power supply.

The government, meanwhile, invoked the Maharashtra Essential Services Maintenance Act (MESMA), even as protests remained peaceful. “In view of the strike notice served by Maharashtra state electricity employees, officers, engineers, sangharsh sameetee (approx 30 unions)…the Government has decided to invoke provisions of the Maharashtra Essential Services Maintenance Act-2017 to ensure normalcy in the state,” the government resolution said.

Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who also holds the energy portfolio, has convened a meeting with various employees organisations at 1 pm. Till the matter is resolved, the government has asked officials to take all necessary steps to ensure the normal supply of electricity in the state.

Urging people not to panic, Maharashtra State Electricity Board (MSEB) director Vishwas Pathak said, “All the complaints related to the power supply are due to technical glitches, not employees strike. The MSEB has made adequate provisions.”

NCP MP Supriya Sule lamented the state government’s inaction in the matter. “The MSEB employees’ strike was announced last week. The state government should have taken up the issue on priority. But the government seems to be overlooking real issues,” she said.

The Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Co. Ltd (Mahavitaran), Maharashtra State Electricity Transmission Co Ltd (Mahapareshan), and Maharashtra State Electricity Generation Co Ltd (Mahanirmiti) are the state-owned power companies.

Maharashtra Rajya Karmachari, Adhikari, and Abhiyanta Sangharsh Samiti, an action committee of 31 unions of power companies, started an agitation last month over their various demands. Their major demand is not to issue a ‘parallel distribution licence’ to the Adani Group’s power subsidiary.

In November last year, an Adani Group company sought licence for expanding its power distribution business into more areas of Mumbai.