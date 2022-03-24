MSCE set to verify validity of over 7,000 TET certificates

The Maharashtra State Council of Examination (MSCE) is set to begin the process to verify over 7,000 Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) certificates as part of the probe into the TET scam.

The cyber crime division of Pune, which is investigating the scam, has come up with a list of teachers who may have invalid TET certificates.

The council shall verify the certificates of all those mentioned in the list. Simultaneously, the council in its own capacity has also started verification of all certificates issued since 2013.

Sources said 7,793 invalid TET certificates have been found across Maharashtra till now, with Mumbai district alone reporting 161 of them.

Most fake certificates were reported from Nashik (1,154), followed by Dhule (1,002). While Nandurbar and Jalgaon have reported 808 and 614 invalid certificates, respectively, all other districts have figures below 300. The lowest number of invalid certificates was reported from Gondia (9).

Districts around Mumbai, such as Thane, Raigad and Palghar, have reported 257, 42 and 176 invalid certificates, respectively.

Chairman of MSCE, Dattatray Jagtap, said, “The process of verifying all these certificates will begin after we receive the government order. While the process will include cancelling the approval of teachers whose certificates are found to be invalid, this data will be further circulated to the directorate of education for appropriate action.”

He added that his office too is gathering data. “We are going to verify TET certificates of all those who have cleared the exam since 2013.”

TET is a mandatory qualification under the Right To Education Act for teachers’ appointment. Each state has its own TET, which tests aspiring teachers for their mathematics, science and language skills.

The Maharashtra TET has been under scanner since last year after malpractices were unearth, including paper leaks, with even high-level government officials found to be involved.