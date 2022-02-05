MSCBC starts work on interim report, set to be finalised today

After the Maharashtra government handed over data on the Other Backward Classes (OBC) to the Maharashtra State Commission for Backward Classes (MSCBC), the panel met on Friday to finalise the interim report. However, the meeting was adjourned and will be held again on Saturday.

“Today, the MSCBC worked on the data given by the government. However, the work of preparing the interim report could not be completed due to lack of time. The meeting will resume tomorrow at 11 am and the work will be completed by noon,” said a member of MSCBC, adding that the meeting went on for almost seven hours.

The member added that the commission will hand over the interim report either on Sunday or Monday to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

“The MSCBC checked the correctness of the data given by the government. It also looked at the primary source behind these reports and their validity. Discussion took place on the final summary and the interim report. It will be finalised tomorrow,” said another member.

Officials said the report will be crucial as it will be presented by the state government in the Supreme Court during the February 8 hearing, seeking restoration of OBC quota in local bodies.

Last week, the government had handed over the data to the MSCBC and requested it to give an interim report at the earliest. In January, the SC had asked the government to submit data on OBCs to the MSCBC to examine its correctness and make recommendations on their representation in elections for the local bodies.